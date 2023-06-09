Auto giants in UK are ready to create viable investments in Ghana – Bawumia

Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has held engagements with auto giants in the United Kingdom (UK).

The meetings were held on Thursday, June 8, as part of the Vice President’s working visit to the UK.

Dr. Bawumia while on his visit held separate meetings with auto giants in the UK to explore opportunities available for investments in the auto industry in Ghana, and also launched the UK-Ghana Investor Group.

According to the Vice President, “the central objective of these meetings was to create a business-friendly and synergistic relationship between Ghana and UK investors.”

In a post on Facebook, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia disclosed that he is happy auto giants in the UK are ready to create viable investments in Ghana.

“It was refreshing to learn how determined auto industries in the UK are ready and willing to create viable investments in Ghana through partnerships,” the Vice President shared.

Before his meetings with the auto giants, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia co-chaired the 8th session of the UK Ghana Business Council (UKGBC) meeting to deliberate on key areas of economic cooperation between Ghana and the UK.

The discussions covered Ghana’s economic outlook, the Ghana-UK Trade Partnership Agreement, Market Access, and Commercial opportunities. We had fruitful discussions.