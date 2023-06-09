Gov't committed to promoting entrepreneurship and SMEs - NEIP CEO

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Programme (NEIP), Mr. Kofi Ofosu-Nkansah has noted that government is committed to promoting Small and Medium Scale Businesses (SMEs) for their maximum growth.

He said this at the contract signing ceremony of the NEIP Hubs Acceleration Grant Programme (HAGP), under Ghana Economic Transformation Project on 8th June 2023 in Accra.

During the contract signing, a number of cheques were presented to some Hub representatives.

According to him, the HAGP is to support the development of the Entrepreneurship Ecosystem by building the capacity of Entrepreneurship Hubs, to bring the quality of their services up to international standards.

He noted that the grant will serve as a foundation for developing capacity-building plans, training programmes and benchmarking initiatives.

Mr Ofosu-Nkansah added that his outfit will periodically monitor, evaluate, track key milestones, and ensure compliance and use of funds for the intended purpose.

"We received close to one hundred (100) applications when the portal was opened, after evaluating the applications, and whittling them down to the first forty (40) hubs, we undertook a due diligence visit to all the forty shortlisted hubs," he said.

Mr. Kofi Ofosu-Nkansah stressed that the grant programme was competitively designed to select a number of hubs that will be provided technical assistance and capacity building to address gaps identified during the benchmarking exercise in the following sectors: Agriculture, Technology and Innovation, Light Manufacturing and Processing, Waste and Green Businesses, Technical and Vocational Oriented Hubs.

He, therefore, urged women, youth and persons with disability to actively participate in this grant programme.