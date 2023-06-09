ModernGhana logo
10 million seedlings expected to be planted on Green Ghana Day

10 million seedlings expected to be planted on Green Ghana Day
Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources and the Forestry Commission have, thus, called on all Ghanaians and residents in the country to come out in their numbers and support the national tree planting exercise.

The Green Ghana Day was first launched by Government in 2021, under the auspices of the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources, as part of an aggressive afforestation and reforestation agenda, to restore the lost forest cover of the country.

The maiden edition targeted to plant five million trees, but over seven million trees were planted.

Last year, over twenty-six million trees were planted, exceeding the target of twenty million.

A total of 10 million seedlings are expected to be planted across the country today, whilst nurturing the over 30 million which were planted in 2021 and 2022.

Seedlings are available for free at the offices of the Forestry Commission.

-Classfmonline

