Money in your MoMo wallet is not lost - Ursula Owusu assure Ghanaians with deactivated SIM cards

The Minister of Communications and Digitalisation, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful has indicated that her Ministry is aware of the agitation among Ghanaians whose SIM Cards have been deactivated.

At the end of the SIM Card re-registration exercise on May 31, the numbers of all persons who could not go through the processes using their Ghana Card have been deactivated.

This has caused frustration, especially among persons whose funds have been locked up on Mobile Money (MoMo) accounts.

Speaking on the floor of Parliament on Thursday, June 8, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful assured that money in MoMo accounts is not lost.

She disclosed that affected subscribers who can present a valid ID and go through the required processes will be able to retrieve their funds.

“We have also been made aware of the difficulties facing subscribers in accessing their funds on their mobile money wallets.

“These subscribers will not be able to transact money mobile-related activities, however, we are working with the Bank of Ghana to ensure that these subscribers are able to retrieve funds upon the presentation of a valid ID and going through the required processes,” Ursula Owusu-Ekuful said.

The Minister of Communications and Digitalisation further disclosed that the outfit continues to encourage the National Identification Authority (NIA) to assist people to acquire their Ghana cards to be able to re-register their SIM Cards.

Over 8 million SIM cards have been deactivated.

This includes the number of the Speaker of Parliament, Rt. Hon. Alban Bagbin and the Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram, Samuel Nartey George.