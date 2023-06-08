ModernGhana logo
Bawumia co-chairs UK-Ghana Business Council meeting to deliberate on economic cooperation

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia is in London for the 8th session of the UK Ghana Business Council (UKGBC) meeting.

At the meeting on Thursday, June 8, the Vice President made key contributions to various areas of deliberation including economic cooperation between Ghana and the UK.

The discussions covered Ghana’s economic outlook, the Ghana-UK Trade Partnership Agreement, Market Access, and Commercial opportunities.

In a post on his Facebook page after the meeting, Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia described it as a fruitful session.

According to him, he is already looking forward to the 9th session of the UK-Ghana Business Council to be held in Accra in December 2023.

Before the meeting today, Dr. Bawumia delivered the keynote address at the 3rd Ghana Investments and Opportunities Summit in London on Wednesday.

The Summit brought together industry captains and business leaders in Ghana and the diaspora to showcase why Ghana should be the number one choice for investors considering doing business in Africa.

During his address, Dr. Bawumia reiterated the government's commitment to balancing sound fiscal management with strategic public investments that unlock growth.

