Ghanaian commits suicide In US after shooting wife

Ghanaian commits suicide In US after shooting wife
LISTEN

In a tragic incident that has left a neighbourhood in Columbus, Ohio in a state of shock, a Ghanaian man shot his own wife before turning the gun on himself.

The man, identified as Kwabena Michael Amoako, had reportedly had an argument with his wife, Yaa Gyamfua, and the situation escalated into a shooting.

According to reports sighted by DGN Online, the couple's three young sons were in the house at the time and had to run for shelter in a neighbour's house as their father refused to let them in.

The incident occurred on Glendon Road and police received a report of domestic violence before the shooting occurred. When they arrived on the scene, they found Amoako had already shot himself to death after shooting Gyamfua.

The woman is now in critical condition in hospital and the Columbus Police Homicide Unit is investigating the incident.

Neighbours have expressed shock at the incident, describing the couple as peaceful and showing no signs of trouble in their family.

-DGN online

