“It’s only a madman who doesn’t change his mind — Osei Kyei-Mensah Bonsu on #KenMustGo agenda

The Majority Leader in Parliament for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu has said the decision regarding the removal of Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta must be finalized by the Majority Caucus.

Last year, majority of MPs in Parliament threatened to skip the reading of the 2023 budget if action is not taken to fire Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta over poor management of the economy.

The NPP legislators expressed their displeasure with Ken Ofori-Atta's handling of the economy at a press conference.

Consequently, the MPs meet the President at the Flagstaff House at a meeting to fire his cousin Ken Ofori-Atta.

The President appealed to them to exercise patience and allow the Finance Minister finish the negotiations with the IMF for the bailout.

Now that the IMF deal has been sealed, the Majority NPP MPs are back asking the President to fulfil his part of the agreement and let Ken Ofori-Atta go.

The Suame MP responded to the #KenMustGo movement by asserting that the Finance Minister's future will be decided by the NPP Caucus and a potential discussion with the President.

“As for the state of the #Kenmustgo uprising, that one will have to be determined by the caucus. Let’s leave it to what determination the caucus will come up with. As you rightly said, it started by a few people and became the position of the entire caucus. The entire caucus may have to engage and know the way forward.

“It’s only a madman who doesn’t change his mind. We will engage the entire caucus and also maybe meet President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo if it becomes necessary. It’s good to let sleeping dogs lie sometimes.

“But we should also consider. The President said let him conclude our engagement with the IMF, have we finished our engagement with IMF? That is another question, so we are where we are,” Osei Kei-Mensah-Bonsu stated.