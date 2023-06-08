ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Four-year-old boy hit and killed by speeding car in Krachi East

Social News Four-year-old boy hit and killed by speeding car in Krachi East
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

Richmond Mbelbicy, a four-year-old boy met his sudden death on Monday after he was knocked down by a speedy vehicle with the registration number WR 3112-19 at Asante Akura near Kpelema in the Krachi East Municipality of the Oti Region.

The accident occurred when the boy attempted to cross the road.

Investigators of the Motor Traffic and Transport Division (MTTD), of the Ghana Police Service confirmed the incident to the Ghana News Agency (GNA).

The said driver, Mr Isaac Asante Wiafe, has been arrested and detained at the Divisional Headquarters to assist the Police with investigations.

They said the deceased was taken to WoraWora Government Hospital for autopsy and after the necessary protocols the body was released to family members for burial.

Unikple Majoin, headman of the community appealed to the government to construct speed rumps especially after Nantwi-Akura headed to Asante-Akura to ensure sanity on the road.

Some other community members told GNA that erecting speed calming devices on the road would help to reduce over-speeding when approaching the town.

GNA

Top Stories

2 hours ago

Assembly prevents NDC Candidate from fixing ripped off roofing of Sekondi market Assembly prevents NDC Candidate from fixing ripped off roofing of Sekondi market

2 hours ago

Assin North by-elections:Were winning the seat as a sign of breaking the eight - Owusu Bempah tells NDC Assin North by-elections:‘We’re winning the seat as a sign of breaking the eight...

3 hours ago

Assin North by-election: NDC should know better than to allow Sammy Gyamfi engage in such childish gimmicks— Bempah Assin North by-election: NDC should know better than to allow Sammy Gyamfi engag...

3 hours ago

Video:I was deceived — How 64year-old man jailed twelve months for sleeping in John Paintsils house [Video]:‘I was deceived’ — How 64year-old man jailed twelve months for sleeping ...

3 hours ago

Life is not static, as some point somebody will be at the opposite end and power will change — Frimpong Boateng tells govt “Life is not static, as some point somebody will be at the opposite end and powe...

3 hours ago

If I were a thief, I would probably be one of the very wealthy people in this country— Prof Frimpong Boateng “If I were a thief, I would probably be one of the very wealthy people in this c...

4 hours ago

Kennedy Agyapong NPP Flagbearer: I’ll increase NPP votes in opposition strongholds if elected — K...

4 hours ago

Ashaiman: Well force MCE to do the needful, he's not doing enough for the people – NDC Ashaiman: We’ll force MCE to do the needful, he's not doing enough for the peopl...

4 hours ago

Wo rush a, wo be ti — Prof Gyampo tells Kissi Agyabeng to tone down on his youthful exuberance Wo rush a, wo be ti — Prof Gyampo tells Kissi Agyabeng to tone down on his youth...

4 hours ago

KenMustGo: NPP Majority Caucus will have to decide —Majority Leader #KenMustGo: NPP Majority Caucus will have to decide — Majority Leader

Latest: News
body-container-line