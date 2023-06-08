ModernGhana logo
Ken Ofori-Atta’s fate must be determined by Majority caucus – Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu

Majority Leader in Parliament, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, has said the decision regarding the removal of Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta must be finalized by the entire Majority caucus.

In 2022, several MPs from the NPP petitioned the President to dismiss the Finance Minister, citing mismanagement of the economy.

Responding to the #Kenmustgo movement, the Suame MP explained that the fate of the Finance Minister would depend on the collective decision of the NPP caucus and a potential discussion with the President after successfully negotiating the $3 billion dollar deal with the International Monetary Fund.

“As for the state of the #Kenmustgo uprising, that one will have to be determined by the caucus. Let’s leave it to what determination the caucus will come up with. As you rightly said, it started by a few people and became the position of the entire caucus. The entire caucus may have to engage and know the way forward.

He added, “It’s only a madman who doesn’t change his mind. We will engage the entire caucus and also maybe meet President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo if it becomes necessary. It’s good to let sleeping dogs lie sometimes.

“But we should also consider. The President said let him conclude our engagement with the IMF, have we finished our engagement with IMF? That is another question, so we are where we are”.

-citinewsroom

