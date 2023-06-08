Outgoing School Prefect of Tamale Technical Institute urged new prefects to support school growth

The outgoing Senior Prefect of the Tamale Technical Institute (TTI) and Vice President of DASA, Mr. Ibrahim Alhassan has congratulated the newly elected prefects of the school.

The outgoing prefect in an interaction with the new prefects, he advised them to prioritize the welfare of students and the growth of the Institute.

He urged them to continue with his legacy by creating a loving and kind environment to enhance togetherness and respect for all.

Mr. Ibrahim expressed confidence in the new leadership, urging them to remain resolute and united behind the school management to achieve academic excellence.

According to him, his three years stay in the Institute have been impactful and helpful to his growth, adding that “I have become a lot more confident and comfortable with myself”.

“To me the first and possibly most important part of leadership is believing that you can do whatever it is that you trying to. Even if you only believe there is a small chance of achieving your goal, trusting that you can do it is so important. The attitude that you enter a project with will not just impact the outcome but also how the people around you will work, and it all starts with believing that somehow you will be able to do it – maybe not the way you initially thought but somehow.

"This is something I have worked on a lot as Senior Prefect and I hope that this idea is something that will help some of you in the future,” Mr. Ibrahim advised.

He wished the new prefect and his team the best of luck, “I am sure they will do an incredible job just like we have done, my doors will be open to them for assistance.”

Mr. Ibrahim thanked the school management and his colleague prefects for the support they have given and all the great work.

“Though I encountered few fallouts, but due to the support and guidance of my teachers, housemasters, colleague prefects and the school principal I have been able to make a mark as a students leader, I would love to say a huge thank you,” he stated.

He used the opportunity to thank the management of the Institute especially the principal and his subordinates for their elderly support.

“You see my tenure in office wouldn't had been successful without the support of the management, colleagues prefects and some matured minds, I didn't use my position to eat and sleep, I championed a right course that only intended to yield positive result for students, though the process wasn't easy but Allah and time will vindicate me, I wish each and everyone among the school management the very best of luck,” he emphasised.