Ashaiman: We’ll force MCE to do the needful, he's not doing enough for the people – NDC

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) Communications Officer for Ashaiman Constituency in the Greater Accra Region, Joseph Awuku, has called on the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of Ashaiman to stop sleeping on the job and attend to the needs of the people of Ashaiman.

According to Mr Awuku, many New Patriotic Party (NPP) supporters in the area are not happy about the lethargic nature of the MCE.

He said there is nothing of note going on under the leadership of the MCE, Albert Boakye Okyere.

He said the MCE is sleeping on the job, citing bad roads, among others.

Mr Awuku spoke as a panellist on the Ghana Yensom morning show hosted by Odehyeeba Kofi Essuman on Accra 100.5 on Thursday, June 8, 2023.

He said that the MCE is not doing enough for the people of Ashaiman.

He stressed that the area is engulfed with filth and nobody seems to care about the levels of filth in the area.

He served notice of mobilising the youth to organise a mammoth demonstration against the MCE.

He said the ineptitude of the MCE is legendary.

He alleged that the NPP Chairman for Ashaiman is silently complaining about the MCE’s attitude towards the development of the area.

‘’We will force the MCE to do the needful,” Mr Awuku concluded

-Classfmonline.com