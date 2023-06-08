ASA Savings and Loans Ltd holds free health screening at La Business Centre for clients, residents

ASA Savings and Loans Limited through its La Business Centre in the Greater Accra Region has held a free health screening for clients and residents.

The exercise was held on May 31, as part of the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) activities of the Savings and Loans company.

At the end of the exercise, 188 people including men, women and children in La and its environs received free medical care.

The beneficiaries were screened for Hepatitis B, Malaria, Blood Sugar, and taken through general checks.

Medical officers from Haven Health Services who led the free health screening exercise counselled the beneficiaries on the need to take their health seriously.

The beneficiaries were implored to undertake regular checkups to know the state of their health at all times.

Speaking during the exercise, the Branch Manager for the La Business Centre of ASA Savings and Loans, Miss. Natashia Nelson noted that the management of the company recognises the importance of the health of the public and deems it important to help through free health screenings.

On his part, the Area Manager of ASA Savings and Loans in La, Mr. Justice Korsa argued that the outfit is not only concerned about the loaning businesses but also cares about the health of people living in the communities where it operates.

Besides many free health screening exercises undertaken by ASA Savings and Loans this year, the company has also set out to plant trees.

The target is to plant 2,000 trees across the country by the end of this year to help vegetated the environment.