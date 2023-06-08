ModernGhana logo
OSP questioned me for 2 hours without any charges when I was arrested – Prof. Frimpong-Boateng

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Former Minister of Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation, Prof. Frimpong Boateng has opened up on his arrest by the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP).

According to him, he was arrested by the OSP on May 15 when he voluntarily visited the office for interrogation.

“I received a letter from the special prosecutor about two days after I received a suit from Mr. Gabby Otchere Darko and the special prosecutor invited me for an interview on the 15th of May which I obliged and as soon as I got there I was told I was under arrest,” Prof. Frimpong-Boateng said in an interview with Starr FM.

In his interview, the renowned surgeon disclosed that although he was questioned for about two hours, no charges were brought against him.

“No specific charges except they said that they [office of the special prosecutor] were investigating corruption and corruption-related activities of the inter-ministerial committee which I chaired.

“So I was asked a number of questions for about 2 hour and after that I was told that I needed to be bailed so a friend of mine bailed me and they went to his house to see where he was staying so in case I absconded they will get somebody to happen. I was not informed [of my charges]. My lawyers were there, I was not informed of anything. You can check the records of the OSP,” Prof. Frimpong-Boateng said.

The former Minister of Environment, Science, Technology, and Innovation is currently out on a GHS2 million bail.

