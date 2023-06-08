ModernGhana logo
SIM re-registration: Ursula Owusu faces Parliament today

Minister for Communications and Digitalisation, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, will appear before Parliament today, Thursday, 8 June 2023.

The Communications Minister will be expected to brief the house on details on the SIM card re-registration.

The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, together with some 8 million SIM subscribers, had his SIM deactivated.

Member of Parliament (MP) for Ningo-Prampram, Sam Nartey George, speaking on the floor of Parliament bemoaned the deactivation of unregistered SIM cards and blamed the National Identification Authority (NIA) for failing to issue Ghana Cards to the affected people.

“People’s livelihoods have been affected, and people’s mobile monies have been stuck on their cards. It is important that this House takes into consideration that the National Identification Authority has failed to issue any Ghanaian citizen a Ghana Card in any district office in December 2022, so it is not the fault of any Ghanaian that they have not been able to register their SIM card,” the lawmaker said.

On Wednesday, 31 May 2023, all users of unregistered SIM cards were disabled from receiving or making phone calls.

This came on the back of a directive from the NCA.

Such SIM card users, therefore, have their numbers deactivated and removed according to the directive from the NCA.

The Director General of the NCA, Joseph Anokye, at a press conference held on Wednesday, 26 April 2023, revealed that 11 million unregistered SIM cards will be deactivated.

Mr Anokye had said: “…If you are part of this 11 million… you are not exempted.

“If you are not a foreign diplomat, you are not a refugee, you will be delinked if you do not register.”

Despite an earlier decision to delete all unregistered SIM cards by Monday, 17 April 2023, it was reversed after consultations.

-classfmonline.com

