“If I were a thief, I would probably be one of the very wealthy people in this country”— Prof Frimpong Boateng

Former Minister of Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation, Professor Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng has stated that he would have been amongst the affluent in society if he was a thief like others are.

He made this submission after he was invited by the Office of the Special Prosecutor for alleged corruption-related offences as chairman of the defunct Inter-Ministerial Committee on Illegal Mining.

Professor Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng said he would have amassed wealth given the circumstances of the position he occupied but he could not dip his hands into the public purse due to his love for Ghanaians.

“If I were a thief, I would be one of the very wealthy people in this country. If we all thought about Ghana and had the best interests of this country at heart, we would not be where we are now,” Professor Frimpong-Boateng said in an interview with JoyNews.

He stated that the country would be a better place if the masses had the mindset he has, adding that he single-handedly built the National Cardiothoracic Centre without a dime from the state.

“If people behaved like I have done, this country would not be the way it is. I built a whole hospital and trained people, added structures and systems to Korle Bu with internally generated funds, and changed the way the Ghana Red Cross operates. As a minister, I introduced a lot of things that, if they had been pursued, we would have made a lot of changes in this country

“Since I came from Germany, I planned the National Cardiothoracic Centre at the age of 39 and built this centre without a single cedi contribution from the government. I am talking about the building, and I have done many things, all in the interest of this country. I never thought about myself,” Prof Frimpong Boateng stated.

Professor Frimpong-Boateng said he is ready to account for his stewardship without any fear and same should be done by government appointees he indicted in the galamsey report for engaging in the criminal act.

“These are monies belonging to the people, therefore we should all account for our stewardship wherever we are. If I have done anything wrong, I stand to go before the court and answer these questions and this should apply to everyone

“Those in charge now should know at some point they will be at the other end. if you are on one side of the table, another time you will be at the other end and also receiving questions. Whatever we are doing, we should do it in the interest of Ghana. If you do things without any selfish interest, then this country will be a better place,” the former Minster stated.

He was granted a GH¢2 million bail after his arrest three weeks ago by the Office of the Special Prosecutor without any charges.