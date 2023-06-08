ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Prof Frimpong Boateng’s grave mistake was joining NPP – Kwakye Ofosu

Headlines Felix Kwakye Ofosu, NDC member and former Deputy Information Minister
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN
Felix Kwakye Ofosu, NDC member and former Deputy Information Minister

A former Deputy Information Minister under the Mahama administration has said Professor Kwabena Frimpong Boateng’s decision to join the current New Patriotic Party (NPP) was his “grave mistake.”

Felix Kwakye Ofosu reacted on Twitter to news of Prof Frimpong Boateng’s arrest by the Office of the Special Prosecutor over alleged corruption during his time as chairman of the Inter-Ministerial Committee on Illegal Mining.

“Prof Frimpong Boateng made a grave mistake when he joined the NPP,” Mr. Kwakye Ofosu tweeted on Wednesday.

Prof Frimpong Boateng, a renowned heart surgeon, served as Minister of Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation under President Nana Akufo-Addo’s government.

The OSP is investigating allegations of GH¢320 million misappropriated under his watch as IMCIM chairman.

Prof Frimpong Boateng was arrested and granted bail of GH¢5 million.

His arrest has been criticized as “harassment” and an “unnecessary show of power” by many including political science lecturer Professor Ransford Gyampo.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

Top Stories

23 minutes ago

Professor Ransford Gyampo, Senior Political Science Lecturer at the University of Ghana Special Prosecutor’s arrest of Prof Frimpong Boateng ‘unnecessary show of power’...

29 minutes ago

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, MP for North Tongu What about galamsey kingpins cited in his report? — Ablakwa over Prof Boateng's ...

52 minutes ago

'World's Dirtiest Man' Amou Haji dies at age 94 few months after first bath in 60 years 'World's Dirtiest Man' Amou Haji dies at age 94 few months after first bath in 6...

1 hour ago

Kwame Pianim Let us know your charges against Prof. Frimpong-Boateng – Kwame Pianim to OSP

2 hours ago

Prof. Frimpong Boateng OSP questioned me for 2 hours without any charges when I was arrested – Prof. Fr...

2 hours ago

Vitus Azeem What is happening to Frimpong-Boateng is similar to what happened to Domelevo – ...

2 hours ago

Felix Kwakye Ofosu, NDC member and former Deputy Information Minister Prof Frimpong Boateng’s grave mistake was joining NPP – Kwakye Ofosu

2 hours ago

Professor Frimpong Boateng, former Environment Minister I’ve no regrets; Jesus came to die for us so Ghanaians are worth dying for – 'Sa...

2 hours ago

Richard Ahiagbah Gyakye Quayson is the problem of Assin North, the people are suffering because h...

2 hours ago

NDC appeals for funds to retain Assin North seat NDC appeals for funds to retain Assin North seat

Latest: News
body-container-line