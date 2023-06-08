Prof Frimpong Boateng’s grave mistake was joining NPP – Kwakye Ofosu

A former Deputy Information Minister under the Mahama administration has said Professor Kwabena Frimpong Boateng’s decision to join the current New Patriotic Party (NPP) was his “grave mistake.”

Felix Kwakye Ofosu reacted on Twitter to news of Prof Frimpong Boateng’s arrest by the Office of the Special Prosecutor over alleged corruption during his time as chairman of the Inter-Ministerial Committee on Illegal Mining.

“Prof Frimpong Boateng made a grave mistake when he joined the NPP,” Mr. Kwakye Ofosu tweeted on Wednesday.

Prof Frimpong Boateng, a renowned heart surgeon, served as Minister of Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation under President Nana Akufo-Addo’s government.

The OSP is investigating allegations of GH¢320 million misappropriated under his watch as IMCIM chairman.

Prof Frimpong Boateng was arrested and granted bail of GH¢5 million.

His arrest has been criticized as “harassment” and an “unnecessary show of power” by many including political science lecturer Professor Ransford Gyampo.