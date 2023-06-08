I’ve no regrets; Jesus came to die for us so Ghanaians are worth dying for – 'Saviour' Frimpong Boateng on his arrest

Professor Frimpong Boateng, former Environment Minister

08.06.2023 LISTEN

Prof Frimpong Boateng, the former Environment Minister who was recently arrested by the Office of the Special Prosecutor says he has no regrets for the actions of his own party towards him.

Speaking to Accra-based JoyNews on Wednesday, June 7, Prof Boateng said he did what was best for Ghana.

According to him, he sees the action of government as an attempt to target to tarnish his image, particularly due to his boldness in exposing top officials in government engaging in illegal mining popularly known as galamsey.

"What did Jesus gain by coming to die for us? It was sacrificial, I think of it that I tried to make Ghana a better place. I have no regrets. People Ghana is not worth dying for but it is precisely why you should," he stated.

He said he expected President Akufo-Addo to deal with the issues he raised in the report behind closed doors, not in the manner it is being handled.

"I was expecting that the issues raised would have been dealt with behind the scenes. I was never called for a discussion since I handed it over to the Chief of Staff two years ago," he added.

Prof Boateng who was granted bail of GH¢5 million maintains that "Ghanaians are worth dying for" and his arrest two weeks ago will not make him regret writing the damning illegal mining report that exposed high-profile persons in Akufo-Addo’s government.