Let’s uphold our Ghanaian values – NCCE, Amansie South tells pupils

The Amansie South District Directorate of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) has embarked on a week-long sensitization programme with students drawn from both public and private schools within the Amansie South District in the Ashanti Region as part of activities to observe one of the Commission’s flagship programmes dubbed “citizenship week".

The citizenship week concept was adopted by the Commission in 2001 to remind Ghanaians especially the youth of their civic responsibility towards building a prosperous country.

Speaking on the theme “30 years of consolidating constitutional democracy, building national cohesion through civic education, the role of the youth" at one of the programmes at Mmorho D/A JHS, Mr. Ariston Antwi , the District Director for Amans ie South urged the students to uphold Ghanaian values in efforts to defend the 1992 constitution of Ghana against all forms of abuse.

Narrating Ghana’s political journey, he said the fourth republic has come to stay and requires a concerted effort at strengthening its pillars. He alluded to Ghana’s checkered history that was marked by repressive military regimes.

He bemoaned the lack of patriotism coupled with apathy among the Ghanaian people which has been the bane of the country's development. He emphasized that upholding Ghanaian values are crucial and there ought to be a conscious effort to change peoples mindset and chart a new path capable to propel Ghana into the next level of development underpinned by our quest to embrace core val u es.

He urged the students to be disciplined, law abiding and respect the elderly in the face of the seeming co r rosion of societal values which has given rise to indiscipline in every sphere of national life.

Mr. Ariston Antwi used the occasion to appeal to the citizenry to be discipl e s of peace as the country goes to the polls next year during the general elections wh ic h invariably will be a litmus test of the country's fledgling democracy.