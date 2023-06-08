SSNIT builds capacity of journalists on Self-Employed Enrolment Drive

The Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SNNIT) has organized a day's workshop for some selected journalists in the Ashanti Region aimed at building their capacity on the operations of SNNIT.

The workshop is also intended to equip journalists with the necessary information needed to educate the public on one of the major products which was recently launched by SNNIT, the Self-Employed Enrolment Drive (SEED).

In all, journalists from ten media firms were selected to participate in the workshop which was held at Adum in the Kumasi Metropolis on Wednesday, June 7, 2023.

The facilitators for the training workshop include the Public Affairs Manager for SNNIT Mr Charles Akwei Gerson, Kumasi Area Manager for SSNIT, Mr Adomako Mensah and the Media Relations Officer for SNNIT, Mr Robert Dundas Whigham.

Journalists during the workshop were taken through the work of SNNIT as mandated by law, the importance of the SEED initiative and why self-employed individuals must join without delay.

The event also afforded SNNIT to get feedback from the media personnel on ways to improve their service to well serve the country better.

Speaking to this reporter after the workshop, Mr Charles Akwei Gerson said it was important most of the people get enough information about the SEED initiative, adding that, journalists were one of the people who are well positioned to propagate the message.

About SEED

The Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) in May 2023 launched the Self-Employed Enrolment Drive (SEED), a product geared towards expanding coverage of the basic national social security scheme to self-employed Ghanaians.

The initiative according to SNNIT was to redefine social security in Ghana and give hope to the self-employed to be able to retire in dignity and comfort.

Under the program, self employed workers who will join SNNIT will enjoy juicy benefits just like public sector workers depending on their contributions to the fund.

Gains

Mr Charles Kwei Gerson said the SEED initiative has made positive gains since its launch in Kumasi.

He added that It is in line with the Trust’s mandate to extend pension coverage to all workers, especially the self-employed hence they will do everything possible to get the message down to the masses particularly those in the informal sector who are self employed.

Mr Gerdon disclosed that the number of self-employed persons enrolled on the trust has doubled in the past nine months.

He noted that the numbers of self employed persons on SNNIT have shot from 32,000 to 34,378 few weeks after the launch of the program.

He urged workers in the country to ensure that their employers pay the right percentage as far as their contributions are concerned, adding that, the amount one contributes during his work days will determine what he or she gets during retirement.