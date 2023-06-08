They did not even suggest self-recognizance bail — Prof. Frimpong-Boateng speaks on his arrest by OSP

Former Minister of Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation Professor Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng is surprised that he was not given self-recognizance bail after his arrest by the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP).

He had to be bailed by his friend, he said.

“They did not even suggest self-recognisance bail. I needed somebody to bail me. So a friend of mine was down there and he came up and bailed me and so I left and they went with my friend to his house,” he told Alfred Ocansey on the Ghana Tonight show on TV3 Wednesday, June 7.

The renowned heart surgeon was put under investigation following an invitation given to him by the Office weeks ago.

He was invited on corruption and corruption-related activities, particularly over his report on the dissolved Inter-Ministerial Committee on Illegal Mining (IMCIM).

He was also arrested for alleged involvement in the missing of some 500 excavators and the involvement of Symphony Limited, the company owned by his son, in illegal mining.

He was immediately granted bail of GH¢2 million.

-3news.com