I'm ready for all the lawsuits, my lawyers are dealing with them — Prof Frimpong-Boateng

Former Minister of Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation Professor Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng has said he is ready to deal with all the lawsuits that have been filed against him following the report on illegal small-scale mining that he authored as chair.

Some of the people who were captured in the report have sued him for defamation.

They include former Executive Director of the Danquah Institute Gabby Otchere-Darko, the head of the Presidential Security detail, Captain (rtd) Edmund Kwadwo Koda and one John Ofori-Atta who were all captured in the report.

Asked whether he has seen all the suits, especially the one from Captain (rtd) Koda which came out on Wednesday, June 7, Prof Frimpong Boateng told TV3’s Alfred Ocansey on the Ghana Tonight Show on Wednesday, June 7 that “I have seen it and my lawyers are dealing with it.

“… I was served this afternoon, he says I have defamed him, same as Gabby Otchere-Darko and there is a third one John Ofori-Atta the former National Security Coordinator for Central Region, he was also captured in the report, I am ready for them. I don’t deny the report, I wrote the report but I have not published any report, the report was meant for the presidency and not for public consumption.”

Prof Frimpong-Boateng was arrested by the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP).

The renowned heart surgeon was put under investigation following an invitation given to him by the Office weeks ago.

He was invited on corruption and corruption-related activities, particularly over his report on the dissolved Inter-Ministerial Committee on Illegal Mining (IMCIM).

He was also arrested for alleged involvement in the missing of some 500 excavators and the involvement of Symphony Limited, the company owned by his son, in illegal mining.

He was immediately granted bail of GH¢2 million. He said he found his arrest strange.

-3news.com