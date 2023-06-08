NLC orders FWSC to reverse blocked GBC allowances within 14 days

The National Labour Commission (NLC) has directed the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission (FWSC) to reverse and restore the blocked allowances of Ghana Broadcasting Corporation staff within two weeks.

The decision is as a result of a meeting at NLC to find an amicable settlement to the impasse between GBC and FWSC.

The unionised staff of the GBC were up in arms against the FWSC’s directive to suspend some undeserved allowances they were enjoying for years.

The NLC, in the hearing of a complaint tabled before it by the FWSC over threats by the staff of the GBC to embark on strike described the FWSC’s action as unlawful.

The NLC directive has brought relief to all staff of GBC who are already reeling under the directive from FWSC instructing the Controller and Accountants General Department to block some allowances that GBC staff have enjoyed and be made to refund same.

The GBC threatened to embark on a series of industrial actions to protest the unfair treatment meted out to them by the FWSC.

Following the threats, FWSC wrote to The National Labour Commission to draw the commission's attention to GBC's intended industrial actions.

It is as a result of this that the National Labour Commission invite both parties to appear before it Wednesday, 7th June, 2023 for an amicable settlement.