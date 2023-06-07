ModernGhana logo
[Video]: Pregnant woman delivering in fast moving ‘troski’ gets help from midwife

1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

In a remarkable turn of events, a video has surfaced capturing the heroic act of a Ghanaian midwife, Adams Fatimata, who came to the aid of a pregnant woman to deliver inside a fast-moving commercial vehicle, locally known as a 'troski.'

The incident highlighted the unexpected circumstances under which the midwife's skills were put to text.

While the bus was moving, the pregnant woman in the midst of the other passengers suddenly went into labor, experiencing intense pain and crying out for help.

Fatimata, who happened to be in the same vehicle, realized that she could play a vital role in assisting the distressed woman, despite the lack of proper medical equipment or protective gear.

Driven by compassion and a sense of duty, Fatimata courageously took charge of the situation.

With the baby's head already beginning to pop out, she mustered all her expertise to ensure a safe delivery for both the mother and the child inside the bus.

After the delivery, the vehicle continued to a nearby hospital for proper medical care of both the mother and the baby.

Recognizing the need for immediate medical attention for the mother and newborn, Fatimata swiftly arranged for their transfer to the hospital, ensuring they received the necessary care.

In a subsequent interview with JoyNews' Upper West Regional correspondent, Rafiq Salam, Fatimata recounted her experience.

She expressed her surprise at the unexpected situation in a difficult and challenging circumstance.

Watch video below:

Gideon Afful Amoako
News ReporterPage: GideonAffulAmoako

