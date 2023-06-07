Assin North: Put aside the ‘borga’ and call me old soldier; I will knock out NPPs candidate – Gyakye Quayson

The Assin North Parliamentary candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), James Gyakye Quayson has promised to secure a resounding victory for the party in the upcoming by-election.

Speaking to constituents during a rally, the former Canadian citizen said he does not want to be called ‘borga’ until the by-election is over.

During the interaction which cracked the people into laughter, James Gyakye Quayson said he is an old solder ready to knock out any opponent the New Patriotic Party (NPP) will present in the by-election.

“We put up a good fight in 2020. Now I urge you all to put aside the ‘borga’. From now till the by-election on June 27, call me ‘old soldier’.

“If they want to bring any candidate to come and face me in the ring, they will see how I will knock that candidate,” James Gyakye Quayson said.

Meanwhile, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has today, Wednesday, June 7, elected Charles Opoku as its parliamentary candidate for the Assin North by-election.

The Electoral Commission (EC) is currently putting measures in place to hold the Assin North by-election on June 27.