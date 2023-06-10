ModernGhana logo
10.06.2023 General News

Bawumia Praises Hon. Joseph Cudjoe for his innovative work at the Ministry

By Emmanuel Ackon
Bawumia Praises Hon. Joseph Cudjoe for his innovative work at the Ministry
10.06.2023

The Vice President, Dr. Mahamud Bawumia, praised Hon. Joseph Cudjoe, Minister of State responsible for Public Enterprises, for his innovative work at the Ministry.

During an event organized by the Ministry of Public Enterprises, a ministry which operates directly from the presidency at Kinpeski Hotel in Accra, the Vice President of the Republic of Ghana commended Hon. Joseph Cudjoe, who also serves as the Member of Parliament for Effia constituency. The Vice President highlighted the Minister's innovative approach to rebuilding and retooling state or public enterprises.

Furthermore, the Vice President congratulated Hon. Joseph Cudjoe for his conception and implementation of the Public Enterprises League Table (PELT), an instrument designed to rank public enterprises and drive them towards greater effectiveness and efficiency. The Vice President described the Minister as brilliant and praised his understanding of public service and nation-building through innovative means.

In response to these remarks, some political activists perceive this as an endorsement from the Vice President; and believe it will greatly assist the Honorable Minister in securing his next term with ease.

By: Emmanuel Ackon, pooling station secretary, Effia Constituency.

