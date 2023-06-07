Farmer jailed 5years for defrauding teacher with job offer

The Jasikan Circuit Court has sentenced a 46-year-old farmer, Mohammed Salisu, to five years imprisonment in hard labour for defrauding a teacher with a promise to offer employment opportunities.

Salisu pleaded guilty with an explanation, but his answers could not exonerate him of the crime.

He was subsequently convicted by the Court presided over by Mr Alfred Kwabena Asiedu.

Prosecuting, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), Mr Seth Vincent Kpodo told the Court that the complainant was a 47-year-old teacher residing in Bimbilla in the Nanumba North Municipality.

He said the convict in May, this year, contacted the complainant and lied that he had a good working relationship with the Jasikan Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) and some government functionaries, who were tasked to employ people into the civil service in the country.

ASP Kpodo said the convict convinced the complainant that the MCE gave him some employment slots to be filled.

He said the complainant then informed the Chief of Bimbilla, who selected two beneficiaries for the employment slots at the Electoral Commission offered by the convict.

ASP Kpodo said another beneficiary was also selected for another offer into the Ghana National Fire Service, adding that the fees charged by the convict for the three slots amounted to GH¢9,000.

He said the amount together with copies of victims’ certificates were electronically sent to the convict.

ASP Kpodo said on May 28, the MCE heard of the convict’s malicious act and informed the Police leading to his arrest and prosecution.

GNA