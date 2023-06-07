Court of Appeal to rule on Opuni’s full records request June 14

The court of appeal has set June 14, 2023 to rule on an application by lawyers of former Cocobod CEO, Stephen Opuni, asking for full records of proceedings at the High Court.

This follows the state's appeal of the decision of the new trial judge to adjudicate the matter from scratch.

Justice Kwasi Anokye Gyimah who took over from the previous judge, Justice Hornyenugah who retired in March this year, decided to start the case from scratch rather than to adopt the proceedings fraught with applications for Justice Horneugah to recuse himself.

The state filed the appeal on grounds that the decision of the new trial judge amounts to a miscarriage of Justice.

During the appeal proceedings on Wednesday, lawyers for Dr Opuni indicated that they do not have the full complement of the records from the High Court which in their view will affect a fair adjudication of the matter.

They thus asked for the full records before the appeal could be held.

The state which opposed the plea argued that the request is alien to the rules of criminal appeals.

According to Attorney General, Godfred Dame, it is not mandatory for the full records to be given to the parties during appeal, but the registrar of the court is at liberty to make available only relevant portions of the records.

He further argued that the omitted records are about 25 pages out of a 4,000-page record which in his view is not substantial enough.

The court, therefore, adjourned the case to June 14 to deliver its ruling.