‘’Let Peace Prevail in Gonjaland’’ — Gonjaland Association UK and Ireland

Gonjaland Association UK & Ireland call for all parties in the ongoing hostilities between sections of the Gonja and Mamprugu communities in the Soo and Wasipe traditional areas of the North East and Savanna Regions, respectively to give peace a chance and resort to immediate dialogue to resolve the impasse.

We applaud the Gonja and Mamprugu overlords; Yagbonwura Bii-Kunuto Jewu Soale I and Nayiri respectively for their immediate press statements calling for peace and calm.

We also applaud political and government representatives, religious leaders, and elders who have intervened timely calling for the immediate cessation of hostilities in the communities.

Again, we wish to acknowledge the efforts of the security agencies to ensure peace returns to the communities; albeit mindful of heavy-handedness and professionalism while carrying out their duties in order to not alienate any community.

Gonjaland Association UK and Ireland stand ready to support and collaborate with relevant stakeholders in their efforts to promote peace, understanding, and reconciliation.

Therefore, we call on HE President Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo Addo and his government to expedite the resolution of all outstanding and contrasting claims in this dispute. Government must note that whenever citizens turn on each other, it’s an indictment on the government and the system that must keep all citizens compliant with law and order. Together, let us work towards a future where all communities in Ghana can thrive in an environment of respect, harmony, and mutual appreciation.

Rashid Seidu
PRO
Gonjaland Association UK and Ireland

