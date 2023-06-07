Cultural Games Association moves head office to Kumasi

The National Executives and Advisory Board of the Cultural Games Association (CGA) have announced plans to move its head office from Accra to the Ashanti Regional Capital, Kumasi.

Sources familiar with the occasional posts of the national president of the CGA reported that the traditional games and sports research and development Agency is only bringing changes to the current state of its head office and not completely relocating the official structures and administration.

In August 2018, the Cultural Games Association, Ghana, was founded and opened its national office in Accra. The CGA became the most notable and leading traditional games and sports research, development and promotion Agency in Ghana and through its continued efforts in promoting Ghana’s cultural games both locally and abroad. The National Commission on Culture (Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture) released office spaces to the CGA to support the expansion of its project.

According to the National President of the Cultural Games Association, Nana Boateng Gyimah II, his sports agency is ready and prepared to collaborate with the National Sports Authority (Ministry of Youth and Sports) to open ‘‘African Games Centre for Research and Development’’ with educational programs serving both Africans and the international communities.

The CGA prides itself as the only recognized and approved traditional games development and promotion Agency for the Ghana Education Service (Ministry of Education). The decision to change the CGA-Ghana executive administration comes at a time when the development and significant interests in the cultural games are becoming more visible in the Ashanti regional cities and towns.

The President sharing his thoughts believes that it was in the context of regional interest in Ghana’s cultural games development and promotion that influenced the idea of moving the CGA head office in Accra to Kumasi.

The Cultural Games Association of Ghana is a leading marketer in Africa for the upcoming World Cultural Games Summit in the UK in September 2023, and moving the current head office from Accra that is presumably closer to its government partner ministries like the Ministry of Sports, Education and Tourism can only occur after the maiden Summit event in London.

The Cultural Games Association's present head office that is being changed is at the Centre for National Culture, Arts Centre, Accra.

The CGA will soon maintain a permanent new address at the Kumasi Cultural Centre, Ashanti Region.

CGA Press Centre

0542663764 / [email protected]