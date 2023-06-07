NDC MP drags EC board member to Supreme Court for alleged affiliation to NPP 

South Dayi Member of Parliament, Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor has filed a lawsuit against Dr. Peter Appiahene, a member of the Electoral Commission (EC) for his alleged affiliation with the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP).

According to the MP, under Ghana’s constitution, a person is not deemed qualified to be an EC member if that person is a “known sympathiser, a member or openly affiliates or identified with a registered political party in Ghana”.

The legal action comes after President Akufo-Addo appointed Dr. Appiahene and two others to the board of the EC earlier this year.

Dafeamekpor argues that the appointment is unconstitutional and violates the law that states that EC members should not have a known affiliation with any political party.

In his suit at the Supreme Court, Defeamekpor seeks the revocation of Dr. Appiahene's appointment.

“An order revoking the appointment of the First Defendant by the President of the Republic of Ghana as a member of the 2nd Defendant Commission.

“An order of interlocutory injunction restraining the 1st Defendant from acting as or holding himself out as a member of the 2nd Defendant Commission pending the determination of the suit.

“An order of perpetual injunction restraining the 1st Defendant from acting as or holding himself out as a member of the 2nd Defendant Commission.”

Several civil society organisations, including the Coalition of Domestic Election Observers (CODEO), the Star-Ghana Foundation, and the Civic Forum Initiative (CFI) also called for Dr. Appiahene's removal.