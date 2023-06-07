ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

NDC MP drags EC board member to Supreme Court for alleged affiliation to NPP 

Headlines NDC MP drags EC board member to Supreme Court for alleged affiliation to NPP
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

South Dayi Member of Parliament, Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor has filed a lawsuit against Dr. Peter Appiahene, a member of the Electoral Commission (EC) for his alleged affiliation with the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP).

According to the MP, under Ghana’s constitution, a person is not deemed qualified to be an EC member if that person is a “known sympathiser, a member or openly affiliates or identified with a registered political party in Ghana”.

The legal action comes after President Akufo-Addo appointed Dr. Appiahene and two others to the board of the EC earlier this year.

Dafeamekpor argues that the appointment is unconstitutional and violates the law that states that EC members should not have a known affiliation with any political party.

In his suit at the Supreme Court, Defeamekpor seeks the revocation of Dr. Appiahene's appointment.

“An order revoking the appointment of the First Defendant by the President of the Republic of Ghana as a member of the 2nd Defendant Commission.

“An order of interlocutory injunction restraining the 1st Defendant from acting as or holding himself out as a member of the 2nd Defendant Commission pending the determination of the suit.

“An order of perpetual injunction restraining the 1st Defendant from acting as or holding himself out as a member of the 2nd Defendant Commission.”

Several civil society organisations, including the Coalition of Domestic Election Observers (CODEO), the Star-Ghana Foundation, and the Civic Forum Initiative (CFI) also called for Dr. Appiahene's removal.

Gideon Afful Amoako
Gideon Afful Amoako

News ReporterPage: GideonAffulAmoako

Top Stories

39 minutes ago

Ellembelle: Failed abortion kills 12-year-old girl at Telekubukazo Ellembelle: Failed abortion kills 12-year-old girl at Telekubukazo

39 minutes ago

Court of Appeal to rule on Opunis full records request June 14 Court of Appeal to rule on Opuni’s full records request June 14

39 minutes ago

Suame interchange project to start in August – Urban Roads Suame interchange project to start in August – Urban Roads

50 minutes ago

He made Ghana safer and more secure — Torkonoo on Justice Dotse retirement from Supreme Court He made Ghana safer and more secure — Torkonoo on Justice Dotse retirement from ...

50 minutes ago

It will take 240 years to eliminate schools under trees in Ghana – Kofi Asare It will take 240 years to eliminate schools under trees in Ghana – Kofi Asare

50 minutes ago

VR: 'We mean business' — Ho Municipal assembly members lock up finance officers office; demand his removal V/R: 'We mean business' — Ho Municipal assembly members lock up finance officer’...

59 minutes ago

Court throws out application to set aside arrest warrant on newly-installed Bawku Naba Court throws out application to set aside arrest warrant on newly-installed Bawk...

1 hour ago

Majority Leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu Conduct of primaries in Ghana contributes to corruption – Majority Leader

2 hours ago

Tension in Ashaiman over sale of community park to private developer, residents vow to resist Tension in Ashaiman over sale of community park to private developer, residents ...

2 hours ago

NDC MP drags EC board member to Supreme Court for alleged affiliation to NPP NDC MP drags EC board member to Supreme Court for alleged affiliation to NPP 

Latest: News
body-container-line