ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Catholic Choirs in Obuasi thrill fans at “jubilate” 2023

By Sampson Manu || Obuasi Municipal, ISD II Contributor
Social News Catholic Choirs in Obuasi thrill fans at jubilate 2023
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

About 14 Catholic choirs drawn from Obuasi Municipal, Obuasi East and Adansi North districts thrilled patrons at the 3rd edition of Jubilate held at St. Philips Catholic church, Tutuka in the Obuasi East District.

The event was a resounding success, with patrons being treated to a wide variety of beautiful music and soaring harmonies.

The program was chaired by Very Rev. Fr. John K. Agyekum, the Vicar General of Obuasi Diocese who stood in for the Diocesan Bishop of Obuasi, His Lordship John Yaw Afoakwah. He applauded the choirs for their performances and encouraged them to use choral music as a tool for evangelism.

The diversity and richness of the Catholic Church were evident at this year's event. Each choir performed a selection of songs, ranging from traditional hymns, chants and anthems to contemporary pieces.

The event was attended by members of the clergy and a large enthusiastic audience, who were clearly moved by the performances. Many in the audience commented on the beauty of the music and the skill of the choirs, and there was a real sense of community and shared celebration throughout the program.

Rev. Fr. Dominic Baffuor Akowuah, the Vicar for clergy and religious in the diocese, received a citation in honor of his unwavering support of Jubilate since it started. He is the brain behind the annual choral festival.

Speaking after the event, Fr. Agyekum expressed his satisfaction with the organisation of the program. "I am so proud of all the choirs who performed today," he said. "Their dedication and hard work were evident in every note they sang, and I am sure that everyone who attended the program was touched by their music."

The chairman of the Jubilate committee, Mr. Joseph Owusu-Addo, made a clarion call to all present to continue to support choirs in the church since the choirs play a pivotal role in the Catholic liturgy.

67202352741-m5htk8v331-img20230604182254689

Top Stories

2 hours ago

Bawumia says he's going to digitize school feeding programme so they can sit in Accra and tell the quality of food—Kwesi Pratt fumes ‘Bawumia says he's going to digitize school feeding programme so they can sit in...

3 hours ago

Fire razes girls dormitory of Bibiani College of Health and Allied Sciences Fire razes girls’ dormitory of Bibiani College of Health and Allied Sciences

3 hours ago

OSP arrests Prof. Frimpong-Boateng over corruption-related activities OSP arrests Prof. Frimpong-Boateng over corruption-related activities

3 hours ago

James Gyakye Quayson Assin North: Put aside the ‘borga’ and call me old soldier; I will knock out NPP...

3 hours ago

Assin North by-election: EC and NDC in 'dog fight' over seat Assin North by-election: EC and NDC in 'dog fight' over seat

4 hours ago

NPP elects Charles Opoku as Assin North by-election candidate despite NDC's opposition NPP elects Charles Opoku as Assin North by-election candidate despite NDC's oppo...

4 hours ago

Assin North: Ensure by-election is free, fair to prove you are unbiased - Minority to Jean Mensa Assin North: Ensure by-election is free, fair to prove you are unbiased - Minori...

7 hours ago

VR: 'We mean business' — Ho Municipal assembly members lock up finance officers office; demand his removal V/R: 'We mean business' — Ho Municipal assembly members lock up finance officer’...

7 hours ago

Court throws out application to set aside arrest warrant on newly-installed Bawku Naba Court throws out application to set aside arrest warrant on newly-installed Bawk...

8 hours ago

Tension in Ashaiman over sale of community park to private developer, residents vow to resist Tension in Ashaiman over sale of community park to private developer, residents ...

Latest: News
body-container-line