Catholic Choirs in Obuasi thrill fans at “jubilate” 2023

About 14 Catholic choirs drawn from Obuasi Municipal, Obuasi East and Adansi North districts thrilled patrons at the 3rd edition of Jubilate held at St. Philips Catholic church, Tutuka in the Obuasi East District.

The event was a resounding success, with patrons being treated to a wide variety of beautiful music and soaring harmonies.

The program was chaired by Very Rev. Fr. John K. Agyekum, the Vicar General of Obuasi Diocese who stood in for the Diocesan Bishop of Obuasi, His Lordship John Yaw Afoakwah. He applauded the choirs for their performances and encouraged them to use choral music as a tool for evangelism.

The diversity and richness of the Catholic Church were evident at this year's event. Each choir performed a selection of songs, ranging from traditional hymns, chants and anthems to contemporary pieces.

The event was attended by members of the clergy and a large enthusiastic audience, who were clearly moved by the performances. Many in the audience commented on the beauty of the music and the skill of the choirs, and there was a real sense of community and shared celebration throughout the program.

Rev. Fr. Dominic Baffuor Akowuah, the Vicar for clergy and religious in the diocese, received a citation in honor of his unwavering support of Jubilate since it started. He is the brain behind the annual choral festival.

Speaking after the event, Fr. Agyekum expressed his satisfaction with the organisation of the program. "I am so proud of all the choirs who performed today," he said. "Their dedication and hard work were evident in every note they sang, and I am sure that everyone who attended the program was touched by their music."

The chairman of the Jubilate committee, Mr. Joseph Owusu-Addo, made a clarion call to all present to continue to support choirs in the church since the choirs play a pivotal role in the Catholic liturgy.