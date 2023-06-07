ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Akufo-Addo commissions newly constructed Psychiatry building at Korle-Bu Hospital

Health Akufo-Addo commissions newly constructed Psychiatry building at Korle-Bu Hospital
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

President Nana Akufo-Addo on Tuesday, 6th June 2023, cut the ribbon to open the newly constructed building, which will serve as the new home for the Department of Psychiatry at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital.

This impressive structure, which serves both the University of Ghana Medical School and Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, stands as a tribute to the memory of Squadron Leader Melody Danquah, a trailblazing woman, who made history as the first female military pilot in sub-Saharan Africa in the 1960s.

Her story, President Akufo-Addo said, serves as an inspiration not only to those living with mental illness, but also to those who persevere, thrive and achieve their fullest potential in life.

The Melody houses a conference room, student lecture hall, faculty research offices, a serene waiting area conducive to teaching and learning, trendy consulting rooms, therapy rooms, a treatment room, a pharmacy, and an observation room.

Nana Akufo-Addo said the building symbolizes a beautiful partnership between public institutions and the private sector.

“It shows what can be achieved when the experts sit with the private sector and the private sector becomes alive to its responsibilities. And this partnership then deepens Government’s commitment to advancing mental healthcare in Ghana,” he added.

—Classfmonline.com

Top Stories

31 minutes ago

Former Deputy Minister of Communications, Felix Kwakye Ofosu The tag team of Akufo-Addo and Bawumia has been an all-round disaster for Ghana ...

32 minutes ago

Im not aware — Gender Minister denies claims all school feeding caterers are NPP members “I’m not aware” — Gender Minister denies claims all school feeding caterers are ...

51 minutes ago

While were saddened, we respect his decision for defecting to NPP – Prestea Huni Valley NDC weeps While we’re saddened, we respect his decision for defecting to NPP – Prestea Hun...

1 hour ago

NR: Interior Minister imposes curfew on Saboba township; residents barred from carrying arms N/R: Interior Minister imposes curfew on Saboba township; residents barred from ...

1 hour ago

National Peace Council chairman, Rev. Dr. Ernest Adu-Gyamfi Impasses between Agyinasare and Nogokpo may have consequences on religious toler...

1 hour ago

Undeserved allawa: National Labour Commission summons FWSC, GBC today Undeserved allawa: National Labour Commission summons FWSC, GBC today

2 hours ago

Assin North by-election: EC allowing its bias to cloud its judgment; its pathetic – NDC Assin North by-election: EC allowing its bias to cloud its judgment; it’s pathet...

2 hours ago

Akufo-Addo commissions newly constructed Psychiatry building at Korle-Bu Hospital Akufo-Addo commissions newly constructed Psychiatry building at Korle-Bu Hospita...

2 hours ago

NDC suspends Ayawaso West Wougon Chairman NDC suspends Ayawaso West Wougon Chairman

2 hours ago

We need apology, not a justification from Archbishop Agyinasare – Nogokpo Traditional Council We need apology, not a justification from Archbishop Agyinasare – Nogokpo Tradit...

Latest: Health
body-container-line