Akufo-Addo commissions newly constructed Psychiatry building at Korle-Bu Hospital

President Nana Akufo-Addo on Tuesday, 6th June 2023, cut the ribbon to open the newly constructed building, which will serve as the new home for the Department of Psychiatry at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital.

This impressive structure, which serves both the University of Ghana Medical School and Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, stands as a tribute to the memory of Squadron Leader Melody Danquah, a trailblazing woman, who made history as the first female military pilot in sub-Saharan Africa in the 1960s.

Her story, President Akufo-Addo said, serves as an inspiration not only to those living with mental illness, but also to those who persevere, thrive and achieve their fullest potential in life.

The Melody houses a conference room, student lecture hall, faculty research offices, a serene waiting area conducive to teaching and learning, trendy consulting rooms, therapy rooms, a treatment room, a pharmacy, and an observation room.

Nana Akufo-Addo said the building symbolizes a beautiful partnership between public institutions and the private sector.

“It shows what can be achieved when the experts sit with the private sector and the private sector becomes alive to its responsibilities. And this partnership then deepens Government’s commitment to advancing mental healthcare in Ghana,” he added.

