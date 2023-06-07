National Peace Council call for truce between Agyinasare and Nogokpo Traditional Council

National Peace Council is calling for peace between Archbishop Charles Agyinasare, the founder of Perez Chapel International and Nogokpo Traditional Authorities.

The Council also says its attention has been drawn to statements that have been made by some religious personalities in the country regarding the same issue.

Recognizing the fact that the impasse if not quickly addressed may have consequences on peaceful coexistence and religious tolerance in the country, the National Peace Council, in pursuit of its mandate to facilitate conflict prevention, has, thus, appealed to the Nogokpo Traditional Authorities and Perez Chapel International to remain calm and not give in to provocations as it says efforts are being undertaken to address the situation.

The Council in a statement further called on all those who have been affected in any way by the stalemate to exercise restraint and circumspection in their comments and pronouncements on the matter.

The Council further urged the media and all those who make statements on the matter to exercise maximum restraint in their narratives to protect the peace, stability, and the integrity of the country.

The statement disclosed that the Volta Regional Peace Council has begun the process to engage the parties for amicable redress.

Background:

Chiefs and elders of Nogokpo have given a 14-day ultimatum to Archbishop Charles Agyinasare, founder and leader of Perez Chapel International, to appear before them to resolve a dispute arising from his comment that Nogokpo is the “demonic headquarters of the Volta Region.”

The church founder explained that he had no intention to cast a slur on the people of Nogokpo when he made the comments but the traditional authorities insist that is not an apology and are, thus, demanding one from him.

The Perez Chapel, has subsequently embarked on a one-week fasting and prayers over the issue.

— Classfmonline.com