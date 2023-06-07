We need apology, not a justification from Archbishop Agyinasare – Nogokpo Traditional Council

ModernGhana logo
Spokesperson for the Nogokpo Traditional Council, Nufialaga Mawufemor Korbla Nonyigbey, says the Council needs an apology from Archbishop Charles Agyinasare, the founder of Perez Chapel International, and not a justification of his comments.

He has therefore asked the Archbishop to come and meet with the Council to resolve the matter amicably within the 14-day ultimatum or face the consequences of not doing so.

Mr Nonyigbey said this in an interview on Eyewitness News on Citi FM on Tuesday.

“What he did was not an apology, but a justification. We want a proper apology, and for that to happen, he needs to meet with the chiefs of the town. When you offend your elders, you go and apologise to them, but not just come and justify yourself. We want respect,” he stated.

Mr Nonyigbey emphasised that Nogokpo is a peaceful land with caring people, and that Archbishop Agyinasare’s comments were derogatory.

“When someone makes an allegation, and it is not clarified, that allegation may end up destroying your future,” he added.

The Nogokpo Traditional Council spokesperson explained that being in a certain cultural space does not mean one is evil.

Meanwhile, the National Peace Council has stepped in to mediate the controversy between the Nogokpo Traditional Authorities and Archbishop Agyinasare.

Chairman of the Peace Council, Rev Dr Ernest Adu-Gyamfi, also speaking on Eyewitness News, said that if the impasse was not quickly addressed, it could have consequences for peaceful coexistence and religious tolerance in the country.

He appealed to the Traditional Authorities, Perez Chapel International, and other stakeholders to remain calm and not give in to provocations, as efforts are being undertaken to address the situation.

—citinewsroom

