Assin North by-election: EC allowing its bias to cloud its judgment; it’s pathetic – NDC

07.06.2023 LISTEN

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has reiterated that it will continue to resist any attempt by the Electoral Commission to smuggle the name of the parliamentary candidate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) into the Assin North Voter Register.

The largest opposition party since Monday has been engaging in a banter with the EC after alleging that EC and NPP are plotting to illegally transfer the name of one Charles Opoku into the Assin North register to make him eligible to contest.

In the NDC statement signed by National Communications Officer Sammy Gyamfi, he said the move breached Regulation 22 of the Public Elections Regulations, 2020 (CI 127).

In reaction to the allegation, EC denied the claims, insisting that the NDC is just trying hard to malign it.

The EC release further explained, “Per the Constitution, simply hailing from a constituency entitles a person to contest an election in that constituency so long as the person is, a Ghanaian, twenty-one years and above, of sound mind and a registered voter.”

In a new statement from the NDC on Tuesday, June 6, it argued that its objection to the attempts to smuggle the name of the NPP candidate into the Assin North Voter Register is premised on provisions of Regulation 6(3) of the EC’s own Public Election Regulations, 2020 (C.I 127) and the nomination form for the Assin North by-election published by the EC on June 1.

It said if the EC has a problem with that, it should do the needful by amending the law and spare Ghanaians the nauseating comedy it is displaying.

"It is pathetic that the Jean Mensah-led Electoral Commission has allowed their palpable bias to cloud their judgement and interpretation of this simple provision contained in their own document. Anyone who has a basic understanding of English language must appreciate the fact that, the phrase: “of the same constituency”, refers to the Candidate being nominated. Simply put, the provision requires persons nominating a Parliamentary Candidate to be “of the same constituency” as the Candidate," the NDC statement signed by Sammy Gyamfi said on Tuesday.

Below is a copy of the NDC release:

For Immediate Release

PRESS STATEMENT

06/06/23

RESPONSE TO ELECTORAL COMMISSION'S STATEMENT ON ELIGIBILITY OF UNQUALIFIED NPP PARLIAMENTARY ASPIRANT FOR ASSIN NORTH (PART 2)

We have just sighted a farcical press statement by the Jean Mensah-led Electoral Commission (EC) which purports to respond to the NDC’s statement on their illegal plot to smuggle the name of a Parliamentary aspirant of the ruling NPP into the Assin North voters’ register.

The claims and arguments contained in the said statement are defective in logic and betray the Commission’s appreciation of their own criteria and elementary English language.

It should be obvious to any educated mind, that the phrase “of the same Constituency” contained at Part 1 of the EC’s own nomination form for the Assin North by-election, refers to the Candidate who is being nominated (proposed, seconded and endorsed) and not the nominees.

For the avoidance of doubt, the said provision reads;

“We the undersigned registered voters in…………………Constituency do hereby nominate……………… “of the same constituency” to stand for election as a Member of Parliament, and we hereby certify that to the best of our knowledge he/she is qualified to be elected as such”.

It is pathetic that the Jean Mensah-led Electoral Commission has allowed their palpable bias to cloud their judgement and interpretation of this simple provision contained in their own document. Anyone who has a basic understanding of English language must appreciate the fact that, the phrase: “of the same constituency”, refers to the Candidate being nominated. Simply put, the provision requires persons nominating a Parliamentary Candidate to be “of the same constituency” as the Candidate.

The inability and/or refusal of the Jean Mensah-led EC to correctly interpret this simple criteria set by themselves, shows how depraved our once-revered Electoral Commission has become, and the extreme lengths they are prepared to go, to manipulate the electoral process for the ruling NPP.

Again, the attempt by the Electoral Commission to equalize and rationalize their illegal conduct by citing similar instances in previous elections is hogwash to say the least. It is trite that estoppel cannot negate illegality. A multitude of illegalities cannot constitute legality. The fact that the EC failed and/or neglected to do the right thing in times past does not mean they should be allowed to perpetuate such wrongs.

The NDC is only sticking to clear provisions of Regulation 6(3) of the EC’s own Public Election Regulations, 2020 (C.I 127) and the nomination form for the Assin North by-election published by the EC on 1st June, 2023. If the EC has a problem with that, they should do the needful by amending the law and spare Ghanaians the nauseating comedy they are displaying.

As we have already indicated, the NDC will resist any attempt by the EC to smuggle the name of the NPP’s parliamentary aspirant, Charles Opoku into the Assin North by-election. The good people of Assin North deserve to know that the said aspirant is not a voter in the Assin North Constituency.

Signed.

SAMMY GYAMFI ESQ.

(National Communication Officer)