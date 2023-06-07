Ghanaians should be consistent in paying property tax— Anyaa-Sowutuom MP advises

Dr. Dickson Adomako Kissi, the Member of Parliament for Anyaa-Sowutuom is calling on Ghanaians to pay their property taxes regularly.

The Anyaa-Sowutwom MP believes Ghana must emulate other developed countries in encouraging interventions that will serve their own interest by generating more revenue for the government to embark on more developmental projects.

Speaking on JoyNews Morning Show on 6 th June 2023, the Anyaa-Sowutuom lawmaker indicated that such measures, regardless of partisan politics, must be advocated in order to enhance development initiatives in the communities.

“Because I think that in some other jurisdictions, it is an agreed upon template and that is devoid of party politics and I can sight one or two places there is a firm agreement on certain things, one or two can be politicized, I agree I mean whether the democrats are doing a lot more infrastructure or not, that angle but the core work doesn’t get really swung in those directions and I also think that to a large extent in general we need to wake up to make more property task payment so that government can in simply terms generate the revenue required to be able to attend to this things and am also of the view, hear me out, in other places, all cell phones that are in a certain area, that tasks goes to that area and if for instance talking about the population, if all cell phones are registered Anyaa-Sowutuom which is e-levy which is used in the local area, you can imagine, then we will have a huge basket we benefit in terms of road improvement and things like that so in the US, your zip code which is the area code is tied to your cell phone, if you are in Bethselda you are paying different rate, if you are in another part of Virginia, you pay different rate, if you are in Maryland you pay different rate so you are paying and is going towards your area,” Dr. Dickson Adomako Kissi stated.

The Member of Parliament laments the equitable allocation of common funds should be varied since some constituencies have huge populations and as a result, the amounts are insufficient to meet their developmental needs.

Dr. Dickson Adomako Kissi argues that legislation like the property tax if properly implemented can serve as a major source of revenue generation in enhancing development projects in the country.