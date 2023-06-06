ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

We will consider the option of dragging Agyinasare before ‘thunder god’ – Nogokpo Traditional Council

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Headlines We will consider the option of dragging Agyinasare before thunder god – Nogokpo Traditional Council
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

The Nogokpo traditional council has confirmed receiving a letter from the National Peace Council indicating plans to amicably resolve the impasse with Archbishop Charles Agyinasare, the founder of Perez Chapel International.

While the Traditional Council prepares to send a response to the Peace Council, it insists that Archbishop Charles Agyinasare must avail himself before the elders and people of Nogokpo to apologise for describing the town as the demonic headquarters of the Volta Region.

In an interview with Citi News on Tuesday, June 6, the spokesperson for the Nogokpo traditional council, Nufialaga Mawufemor Korbla Nonyigbey said the Council will consider dragging Archbishop Charles Agyinasare before the Nogokpo deity (the thunder god) if he refuses to comply with their 14-day ultimatum.

“All options are on the table for us. Including that one (going to the Thunder god for Justice) because all we want is Justice….Now attention is being focused on the Archbishop but we are not looking at the damage that he has caused people of the Volta Region and Nogokpo in particular. Our youth, our women, are going to have issues,” Nufialaga Mawufemor Korbla Nonyigbey stated.

The spokesperson of the Nogokpo Traditional Council continued, “Already when one hears that you are from the Volta Region you are tagged and then such an influential figure will come and make such a statement about a region and narrow it to Nogokpo, my brother the implications for our younger generation, for our people is very very negative. So this issues we must get to the bottom of it so that the right thing is done. So that nobody again will just get up to defame a community.”

Meanwhile, Peace Council has indicated that it is keen on engaging both parties to resolve the matter.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

Journalist

Top Stories

2 hours ago

Stephen Atubiga, former NDC member Some NDC members want me dead before election 2024 – Stephen Atubiga alleges

2 hours ago

Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, Minority Leader of Parliament Article 94 not about eligibility for electoral contest but swearing-in – Minorit...

2 hours ago

Though she veered off in her jurisprudence, we find her qualified – Minority finally approves new Chief Justice Though she veered off in her jurisprudence, we find her qualified – Minority fin...

2 hours ago

Joyce Bawa Mogtari, Special Aide to former President John Dramani Mahama The Ghana we want requires a president who respects the Constitution — Mahama's ...

2 hours ago

EOCO hunts two persons for defrauding by false pretences, money laundering EOCO hunts two persons for defrauding by false pretences, money laundering

2 hours ago

Speaker of Parliament, Rt. Hon. Alban Bagbin SIM Card re-registration: Phone number of Speaker Alban Bagbin deactivated

3 hours ago

Ghanaians are sick, tired of your unnecessary and flimsy blame game strategy – Minority slams Akufo-Addo Ghanaians are sick, tired of your unnecessary and flimsy blame game strategy – M...

3 hours ago

Minority rubbish claims that PPAs executed under Mahama's administration cause of Ghana's economic crisis Minority rubbish claims that PPAs executed under Mahama's administration cause o...

3 hours ago

Stephen Atubiga Some NDC people are plotting to assassinate me before the 2024 election – Stephe...

3 hours ago

National Coordinator of the Ghana Boundary Commission, Major General Emmanuel Kotia Ghana close to settling maritime boundary impasse with Togo to open up Keta basi...

Latest: News
body-container-line