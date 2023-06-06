We will consider the option of dragging Agyinasare before ‘thunder god’ – Nogokpo Traditional Council

The Nogokpo traditional council has confirmed receiving a letter from the National Peace Council indicating plans to amicably resolve the impasse with Archbishop Charles Agyinasare, the founder of Perez Chapel International.

While the Traditional Council prepares to send a response to the Peace Council, it insists that Archbishop Charles Agyinasare must avail himself before the elders and people of Nogokpo to apologise for describing the town as the demonic headquarters of the Volta Region.

In an interview with Citi News on Tuesday, June 6, the spokesperson for the Nogokpo traditional council, Nufialaga Mawufemor Korbla Nonyigbey said the Council will consider dragging Archbishop Charles Agyinasare before the Nogokpo deity (the thunder god) if he refuses to comply with their 14-day ultimatum.

“All options are on the table for us. Including that one (going to the Thunder god for Justice) because all we want is Justice….Now attention is being focused on the Archbishop but we are not looking at the damage that he has caused people of the Volta Region and Nogokpo in particular. Our youth, our women, are going to have issues,” Nufialaga Mawufemor Korbla Nonyigbey stated.

The spokesperson of the Nogokpo Traditional Council continued, “Already when one hears that you are from the Volta Region you are tagged and then such an influential figure will come and make such a statement about a region and narrow it to Nogokpo, my brother the implications for our younger generation, for our people is very very negative. So this issues we must get to the bottom of it so that the right thing is done. So that nobody again will just get up to defame a community.”

Meanwhile, Peace Council has indicated that it is keen on engaging both parties to resolve the matter.