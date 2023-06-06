Some NDC members want me dead before election 2024 – Stephen Atubiga alleges

A former member of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Stephen Atubiga has made some wild allegations against some unnamed members of the party.

The leader and founder of the newly formed National Liberation Congress (NLC) said some NDC members want him dead.

According to him, the said persons are plotting to assassinate him before the 2024 general elections.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday, June 6, Mr Atubiga, who has for some time now been criticizing what he calls ills in the opposition party, said he was once poisoned in 2021 by some members of the party.

"I hear how some people in the NDC want me dead before the election 2024 and how to assassinate me after I survived their poison attempt in 2021, I say God is good," reads his post.

It may be recalled on May 21, Mr. Atubiga, then a senior communicator of the NDC, resigned after being suspended by the party in March following his refusal to render an unqualified apology for some remarks he made about Prof. Joshua Alabi.

In a letter, he communicated his decision to form "another social democratic party" with a section of people in his circle.

Since then, Mr. Atubiga has been a vocal critic of the party and its flagbearer, former President John Dramani Mahama on issues he describes as "unfair and unfit" for the party left behind by late former President Jerry John Rawlings.