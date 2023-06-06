ModernGhana logo
Article 94 not about eligibility for electoral contest but swearing-in – Minority on Supreme Court verdict on James Gyakye Quayson

The Minority Caucus in Parliament has for the umpteenth time, disagreed with the Supreme Court's ruling that nullified the election of Assin North MP James Gyakye Quayson on grounds of dual citizenship.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, June 6, the NDC MPs said the apex court misinterpreted Article 94 of the Constitution which deals with the eligibility of MPs.

In a statement signed by Minority Chief Whip Governs Kwame Agbodza, it reads, "The facts of the case, not disputed at any time, are that Quayson, at the time of being sworn in to become a member of Parliament, had successfully renounced all allegiances to any other country and his allegiance was to only the Republic of Ghana."

The MPs argued that Article 94(2)(a) deals with the qualification to become an MP, not eligibility to contest the elections as the Supreme Court ruled.

The statement said "Whilst the clear language of the Constitution was dealing with qualification "to be a Member of Parliament," the Supreme Court veered off and was dealing with "eligibility or qualification of a person to contest as a Member of Parliament."

The Minority MPs expressed disappointment that Chief Justice nominee Justice Torkornor, who touts herself as a textualist in interpreting the Constitution, failed to stick to the text of Article 94.

However, despite disagreeing with the ruling and Justice Torkornor's jurisprudence, the Minority said she is qualified to be Chief Justice and pledged not to withhold approval of her nomination due to her experience and the need for a female Chief Justice.

The statement concluded, "Even as we disagree with her jurisprudence, we find her qualified to occupy the high office of Chief Justice of the Republic of Ghana."

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

