Though she veered off in her jurisprudence, we find her qualified – Minority finally approves new Chief Justice

The Minority NDC in Parliament has approved the nomination of Justice Gertrude Araba Essaba Torkornoo as the new Chief Justice of Ghana, though the Caucus disagree with some of her judicial reasoning and rulings in the annulment of James Gyakye Quayson's election as Member of Parliament for Assin North.

In a statement released on Tuesday, June 6, the NDC MPs on the Appointments Committee said “Even as we disagree with her jurisprudence, we find her qualified to occupy the high office of Chief Justice of the Republic of Ghana.”

The approval clears the way for Justice Torkornoo to be sworn in as Ghana’s Chief Justice.

The statement critiqued Justice Torkornoo’s reasoning in a recent Supreme Court case involving MP James Gyakye Quayson.

“Fidelity to the text of the constitution of Ghana would have dictated that the controlling provisions in the resolution of the dispute are the words 'qualified to be a member of Parliament.’

“Disappointingly, a professed textualist like our CJ nominee abandoned the text and chose to read into the text a replacement text 'qualified to file nomination papers to contest for election as a Member of Parliament,’” the 3-paged statement read in part.

However, the NDC MPs said they would approve her nomination due to her experience and qualifications.

“Her curriculum vitae reveals a person of considerable experience having served as a judge from the High Court to the Court of Appeal and ultimately at the Supreme Court,” they noted.

They also cited the need to support women in leadership and hoped she would help restore the judiciary’s image.

MP Governs Kwame Agbodza, the Deputy Ranking Member on the Appointments Committee who drafted the statement hinted at the need for exceptional women to be given a benefit of the doubt.

“Women who have acquitted themselves should be given opportunities to occupy key national offices. ... We hope that Justice Gertrude, as a lady Chief Justice will restore the dignity of the judiciary,” he wrote.

Justice Torkornoo will replace former Chief Justice Akwasi Anin-Yeboah, who retired on May 24 after three years in office as Chief Justice.

Her appointment is seen as a historic moment for women in Ghana’s judiciary coming in as the third female judge to hold the highest office in the service.

Find copies of the Minority Caucus’ statement below;