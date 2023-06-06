ModernGhana logo
EOCO hunts two persons for defrauding by false pretences, money laundering

EOCO hunts two persons for defrauding by false pretences, money laundering
The Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) is searching for two persons wanted for allegedly defrauding and laundering money.

In two wanted notices shared on its social media handles on Tuesday, June 6, EOCO named Nosa Justice lyoha and Desmond Obukohwo as persons wanted for the offences of Defrauding by False Pretenses and Money Laundering.

The notices urged anyone with information on the whereabouts of the suspects to contact EOCO Head Office located adjacent Old Parliament House Barnes Road, Accra or the nearest Police station, or call the following numbers: 0579723301, 0579709066.

Defrauding by false pretences and money laundering are serious offences under the laws of Ghana, which if proven, could attract heavy fines and prison sentences upon conviction.

EOCO is a specialised agency established to monitor and investigate economic and organised crime and on the authority of the Attorney General prosecute these offences, recover the proceeds of crime and provide for related matters.

