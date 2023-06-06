Some NDC people are plotting to assassinate me before the 2024 election – Stephen Atubiga

A former communications member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Stephen Atubiga says he has uncovered plans by some people within the party to take his life.

In a short post on Facebook on Tuesday, June 6, Stephen Atubiga alleged that some people within the largest opposition party are planning on how to assassinate him before the 2024 General Election.

Mr. Atubiga says he is unfazed, knowing that he has God.

“I hear how some people in the NDC wants me dead before the election 2024 and how to assassinate me after I survived their poison attempt in 2021, I say God is good,” the former NDC Communications team member said.

Stephen Atubiga after resigning from the NDC formed his own political party, the National Liberation Congress.

From time to time, he shares his view on critical national issues through statements and posts on his social media page.

It is unclear if he will run for President in the 2024 general elections.