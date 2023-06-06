Green Republic partner with Pernod Ricard Ghana to launch 10,000 Trees Planting Drive

In commemoration of World Environment Day 2023, Green Republic Project and Pernod Ricard Ghana partnered to launch an initiative to plant 10, 000 trees in selected regions of Ghana with the planting of the first 1500 trees in Moree in the Central region to kick-off.

The launch was attended by the Chiefs and people of Moree led by Nana Obokese Ampah, the Chief of Moree and his sub-chiefs, Senior officials of Pernod Ricard Ghana including the Country Manager, Opinion leaders, representatives of the Forestry Commission of Ghana, and the media.

Speakers entreated all to take environmental sustainability as a very serious issue and take steps to help address the myriads of challenges confronting humanity.

Ghanaians were advised to plant trees in the fight against the existential threat of climate change and global warming which presents a clear and present danger to all and generations unborn.

The Convener for the Green Republic Project Nana Yaw Osei-Darkwa was full of praise for the management of Pernod Ricard for the initiative of contributing 10,000 trees to help improve the general ecosystem and also to aid in national and global efforts in the fight against climate change and global warming as part of their corporate social responsibility.

He called on all Ghanaians to go out in their numbers on 9th June to participate in the Green Ghana Day, a major intervention by the State to help reforest Ghana and derive the many benefits trees give humans.

Addressing participants the Communications Manager of Pernod Ricard Ms Eunice Osei-Tutu charged Ghanaians to be circumspect in their dealings and desist from practices that harm the environment especially indiscriminate logging of trees leading to massive deforestation which adversely affect humanity through the effects of climate change and global warming.

On his part, the Chief of Moree Nana Obokese Ampah highly commended Green Republic and Pernod Ricard Ghana for the initiative and for choosing the historical fishing town of Moree as the first recipient of 1500 trees.

He called on other corporate bodies to emulate Pernod Ricard and its partnership with Green Republic to help address such important issues as climate change and general environmental challenges that have adverse effects on humanity.