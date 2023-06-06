ModernGhana logo
06.06.2023 Social News

“Unless they provide whatever we are asking, if not we won't campaign for them”— School Feeding Caterers to NPP

06.06.2023 LISTEN

The governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) administration has been criticized by the school feeding programme's caterers as being inconsiderate and insensitive to their concerns.

The caterers are unhappy with government’s failure to heed their call with regard to outstanding arrears and increases in the school feeding amount per child.

Minister of Gender, Children, and Social Protection, Lariba Zuweira Abudu announced an increment of GH¢1.20, but the caterers who have laid down their tools since the reopening of schools, say government’s offer is insufficient and unacceptable.

The aggrieved caterers are demanding payment of GH¢3.50 per child before they end their strike and resume work.

A spokesperson for the caterers in the Ashanti Region, Dorothy Ofori Sarpong, during an interview with Umaru Sanda Amadu on Eyewitness News on Citi FM, criticized the government for failing to act on their demands.

“Nobody in the national head office or the presidency will say that they have not heard what is going on, they are our husbands, we are their wives, sisters, and daughters, and they know us, nobody has even taken the pain to ask why we have been ranting all this while

“They rather insult us that we are disgracing them, but what we are going through, they don’t care, that is why I’m saying they [government] are heartless, people are dying, and they don’t care, we have gone everywhere, they all have information about our case,” Madam Dorothy Ofori Sarpong said.

Asked if their public outburst will not affect the fortunes of the party in the 2024 general elections, the caterers in the Ashanti Region stated, “Unless they provide whatever we are asking, then we can gather momentum and campaign for them for being a listening government, they should listen to our cries and provide us with what we want, if they refuse, we will all go to sleep, until they pay us our money, we will not do that again for them to get power and lord over us.”

Sebastian Sedekah Akaho-Tay
Sebastian Sedekah Akaho-Tay

News Reporter

