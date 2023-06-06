ModernGhana logo
You want NDC to come to power to rebuild your abandoned block factory to loot public funds – Koku Anyidoho jabs Asiedu Nketia

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Former Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Samuel Koku Anyidoho has made wild allegations against the party’s National Chairman Johnson Asiedu Nketia.

In a video posted on his social media page on June 4, Koku Anyidoho alleged that Mr Asiedu Nketia is eager to see the NDC back in power for him to rebuild his collapsed block factories for government contracts.

“Who was in the business of constructing block factories when he was general secretary of a ruling party, supplying blocks to all government contracts? Came to build one here on the Dodowa road. Look at how it has collapsed because it was built purposely to supply blocks to government contracts in the Eastern Region and when we lost power the block factory has collapsed.

“So they want power again so that they can rebuild their block factories, create loot, and share,” Samuel Koku Anyidoho said.

According to the sidelined former Deputy General Secretary of the NDC, he will fight against Asiedu Nketia to ensure he puts an end to his plans to loot public funds when the party returns to power.

“We are waiting to see. Today is June 4, the revolution is on. We will fight them with revolutionary spirit…Who born dog,” Samuel Koku Anyidoho stressed.

Johnson Asiedu Nketia, a former General Secretary of the NDC in 2022 accused the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) of deliberating collapsing all his block factories.

