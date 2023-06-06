VIDEO: Nogokpo shrine cannot kill Agyinasare - Prophet Salifu Amoako

Prophet Elisha Salifu Amoako, the founder and leader of Alive Chapel International says the Nogokpo deity in the Volta Region doesn't have the power to kill Archbishop Charles Agyinasare, the founder of Perez Chapel International.

According to him, God has blessed Archbishop Charles Agyinasare with a lot of anointing and power to be killed by mere gods.

He further stressed that, is even wrong for traditional leaders of Nogokpo to issue an ultimatum to the man of God and threaten him if he fails to avail himself within the 14-day ultimatum.

"Charles Agyinasare is too powerful to be killed by the Nogokpo shrine, the anointing on him too great that no evil spirit can hurt him. Let me tell you today that is not every soul that can be killed by the devil like we are all dead, " Bishop Salifu Amoako exclusively told Kwaku Owusu Adjei on Adwenekasa on Accra-based Original FM 91.9.

He added, "Archbishop Charles Agyinasare's comment on Nogokpo was taken out of context people didn't understand what he wanted to say well and they blew it out of proportion."

The Presiding Bishop of Perez Chapel International, Benjamin Ohene Aboagye declared a weeklong fasting and prayers on Sunday, June 4, 2023 for God's intervention to fight back at Nogokpo deity.

“On the 25th of last month, during our Supernatural Empowerment Summit, Archbishop Charles Agyinasare made a statement concerning the Nogokpo issue. I think we are all aware of the issue in Ghana. It is trending on social media and other platforms. We, the Perez Council, on behalf of the Executive Council, have taken notice of all these things and this is what the Executive Council is saying.

"We are declaring a one-week fast from the 5th to the 11th of this month, and we expect all pastors, elders, deacons, deaconesses, and all our churches to participate in this fast for one week. We believe that God is our helper. He is our rock. He is the one we look up to. So this is the decision we have taken for now. We expect everyone [in all our branches] to take part in this fast,” the senior pastor said.

Background

On May 25, while delivering a sermon, Archbishop Agyinasare made the contentious remark, describing Nogokpo as a demonic headquarters.

“During this crusade in Aflao, we slept at Agbozume, that was where our hotel was, and you must go through Nogokpo. And Nogokpo is the demonic headquarters in the Volta Region.

“We only have not said it but the second night I made Bishop Yaw Adu talk about witchcraft and we disgraced the witches and wizards.

"When we were driving from Aflao to Agbozume, immediately we got to Nogokpo, Bishop Yaw Adu’s four-wheel drive, the tyre came out from under the car,” Agyin-Asare recounted while preaching to a huge congregation.

