BlueCrest College celebrates 19th graduation ceremony; unleashing potential and empowering changemakers

BlueCrest College, a renowned institution for higher education in Ghana, celebrated its 19th graduation ceremony with great fervor and enthusiasm.

The graduation ceremony, held at the Accra Metropolitan Assembly, was themed "Unleashing Potential: Empowering Change Makers”. Distinguished guests, faculty members, proud parents, and the graduating students themselves gathered to commemorate this momentous occasion.

The highlight of the ceremony was the inspiring speech delivered by the esteemed rector of BlueCrest College, Dr. Sujith Jayaprakash.

In his address, Dr. Sujith Jayaprakash emphasized the importance of embracing technology and digitization in today's rapidly evolving world. He highlighted that technology and digital literacy have become integral in every sphere of life, including education, business, communication, and beyond. Dr. Sujith Jayaprakash urged the graduating students to harness the power of technology and leverage it to drive positive change in their respective fields.

The guest speaker for the event, Captain Rtd. Prince Kofi Amoabeng, captivated the audience with an enlightening speech on the significance of time management. Captain Prince Kofi Amoabeng emphasized that time is an invaluable resource, equating it to money and stressing the need to make the most of every second. He further emphasized that success looks different for everyone, and each individual has their own unique journey and pace to achieve their goals.

During the ceremony, BlueCrest College also recognized and awarded the Best Graduating students from each department. These students were honored for their outstanding academic performance, leadership qualities, and exemplary dedication to their studies. The recipients of these awards were applauded for their exceptional achievements, serving as role models for their fellow students.

The overall Best Graduating student Marvic Judicael Cocouvi, who achieved the highest Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) among all the graduates, delivered his speech. He expressed his appreciation to BlueCrest College for providing a conducive learning environment and for the guidance received from the faculty members. He shared his personal journey, highlighting the challenges he overcame and the support he received from his peers and mentors.

He also emphasized the importance of perseverance and the value of seizing every opportunity for personal and professional growth. He encouraged the continuing students to remain committed to their studies, embrace challenges, and make the most of their time at BlueCrest College. His inspiring words resonated with the audience, inspiring a sense of determination and a drive to excel.

The graduation ceremony celebrated the accomplishments of degree students in various disciplines, including Information Technology (IT), Mass Communication, Business, and Fashion. Overall, 103 students graduated from the BlueCrest College, recognizing the hard work, dedication, and exceptional skills of its graduates, who are now poised to make significant contributions to their respective industries.

In addition to the degree students, the graduation ceremony also acknowledged the accomplishments of Diploma, Certificate, and Master's degree students. The ceremony concluded with the conferral of degrees, the tossing of graduation caps, and the heartfelt expressions of joy and gratitude from the graduating students. BlueCrest College takes immense pride in its graduating class, believing that they are prepared to make significant contributions to society and become catalysts for positive change.

BlueCrest College remains committed to nurturing and empowering future generations of change makers. The college envisions a future where its alumni continue to push boundaries, drive innovation, and positively impact their communities.

