Stop fasting; apologize and be free because you may not win a spiritual battle – Nogokpo warns Archbishop Agyinasare

06.06.2023 LISTEN

The Nogokpo community in the Volta region has called on outspoken cleric Archbishop Charles Agyinasare to eat a humble pie.

They have asked the revered man of God to simply apologize and be free rather than continue his church's 7-day fasting and prayers.

Archbishop Agyinasare recently described Nogokpo as "the demonic headquarters in the Volta region", sparking outrage from the town's chiefs and residents.

They issued a 14-day ultimatum for the Perez Chapel founder to appear before them, but instead, his church declared a weeklong fasting in solidarity with him.

However, the Nogokpo community says the Archbishop's actions are misleading his followers.

In a Facebook post, Nogokpo wrote: "The worst thing happening to our continent is the way 'some' Christian leaders ignorantly mislead their followers based on their selfish interest."

They pointed out that Archbishop Agyinasare attacked "a whole community and not a shrine or deity" and the chiefs demanding an apology "are not chief priests or any evil doers."

Nogokpo urged: "The best thing to do is rather apologize and be free. Do not wait for this to turn any spiritual which you might not win."