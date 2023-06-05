[Full text] Supreme Court ruling on James Gyakye Quayson's removal from Parliament

Mr James Gyakye Quayson’s name was expunged from Parliament as the Member of Parliament for Assin North following a ruling by the Supreme Court in May 2023.

Parliament then expunged his name, declaring the seat vacant and paving the way for a by-election on June 27.

The 7-member Supreme Court in a unanimous ruling stated that Mr. Quayson was not qualified to contest the 2020 parliamentary elections in the Assin North Constituency at the time he filed his nomination forms on October 9, 2020.

The Court found that Mr. Quayson had not shown evidence of renouncing his Canadian citizenship, and that the Electoral Commission had granted him permission to contest the election without this evidence.

The Court further ruled that Mr. Quayson’s election as Member of Parliament for Assin North Constituency was unconstitutional.

