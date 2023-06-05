Oti region: Ten-year-old boy electrocuted to death in Nkwanta

A ten- year-old boy has been electrocuted to death in Nkwanta in the Oti Region.

The deceased, only known as Agbenyega, met his sudden death after he was electrocuted by naked electrical wire at about 1730 hours on June 2, after a downpour in Nkwanta town.

Narrating the incident to the Ghana News Agency, an eye witnessed said, the boy returned from school late due to the rain, so, the mother sent him to their home to bring some items for sale.

On his way home, there was an extension of light from one house to a different house (illegal connection) with a naked wire, where he was passing, which he mistakenly touched it and shocked him to death.

The Police, however, have recovered the body and deposited it at the Nkwanta South Municipal mortuary for autopsy, while investigations are opened into the case.

GNA